Head-To-Head Analysis: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -50.74% -29.12% -13.99% MicroStrategy 41.32% -508.51% 8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WM Technology and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 5 2 0 2.29 MicroStrategy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Earnings and Valuation

WM Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.29, indicating a potential upside of 199.09%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $390.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given WM Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

This table compares WM Technology and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $215.53 million 0.76 -$115.99 million ($1.15) -0.96 MicroStrategy $499.26 million 10.12 -$1.47 billion $8.99 43.37

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy. WM Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats WM Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.