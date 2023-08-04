Brokers Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

DY stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

