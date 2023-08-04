Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

