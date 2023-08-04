Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lifted by Zacks Research

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

