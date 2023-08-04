Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cimpress plc Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

