Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 496,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

