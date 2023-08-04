Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

