Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

UAA opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Under Armour by 44.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 332,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 101,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

