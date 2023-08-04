CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.