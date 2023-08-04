Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

