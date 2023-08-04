B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.