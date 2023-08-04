Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.77. Balchem has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

