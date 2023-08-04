Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Crocs by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $64,644,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

