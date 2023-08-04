Bank of America Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

