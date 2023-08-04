Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head to Head Analysis

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 27.57% 20.32% 10.87% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.36 billion 1.08 $191.16 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $653.49 million 2.31 -$133.34 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

2.9% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Super Group beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

