Analyzing AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00 GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AltaGas and GasLog Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

AltaGas presently has a consensus target price of $32.56, suggesting a potential upside of 69.69%. Given AltaGas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AltaGas is more favorable than GasLog Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AltaGas and GasLog Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 17.47 GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AltaGas. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AltaGas and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09%

Summary

GasLog Partners beats AltaGas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

