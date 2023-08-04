Reviewing Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) and Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) and Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $20.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.9%. Clarkson pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clarkson pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Clarkson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clarkson 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Clarkson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Clarkson has a consensus target price of $3,380.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,898.94%. Given Clarkson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarkson is more favorable than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Clarkson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A Clarkson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Clarkson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha N/A N/A N/A $73.86 0.21 Clarkson N/A N/A N/A $1.00 37.69

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarkson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarkson beats Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services. The company also engages in the offshore and energy development business. In addition, it operates container terminals; and offers warehousing and cargo consolidation services. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. The Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance services. The Support segment offers port and agency, freight forwarding, supplies, customs clearance, and tools for the marine and offshore industries. The Research segment provides shipping-related information and publications. This segment also offers digital products, including Shipping Intelligence Network, World Fleet Register, Renewables Intelligence Network, Offshore Intelligence Network, World Offshore Register, and Sea/net; data, intelligence, and analysis services around shipping, trade, offshore, and maritime energy transition; and valuation services. In addition, it is involved in the provision of real estate and alternative investment funds, as well as management services; legal services to the shipping industry; real estate project management, shipping and offshore project syndication, and property-related services; and advice on finance structuring for shipping-related projects. Further, the company provides research and corporate finance services, including equity and debt capital markets and M&A transactions; brokerage of shipping-related derivative financial instruments; supply of MRO, PPE, and safety equipment for the energy and industrial sectors; and equity and fixed income sales and trading services, as well as LPG swaps brokerage services. Clarkson PLC was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.