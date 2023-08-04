Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Head to Head Survey

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 2 0 2.67 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

This table compares Vitru and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 2.13 $18.08 million $0.74 21.76 Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 8.46 -$1.51 million ($0.07) -3.36

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 7.94% 13.30% 4.56% Legacy Education Alliance -211.82% N/A -232.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vitru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitru beats Legacy Education Alliance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

