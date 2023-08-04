Reviewing Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

15.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.37 -$175.60 million ($1.36) -6.05 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulated Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America -6.46% -12.06% -2.13% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

