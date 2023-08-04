Head-To-Head Analysis: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barco and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barco 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meta Materials has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,418.83%. Given Meta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Barco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barco N/A N/A N/A Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barco and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Barco and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barco N/A N/A N/A $2.76 8.33 Meta Materials $10.20 million 11.31 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -1.07

Barco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Barco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barco beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment. It also offers projection products, such as cinema, home cinema, installation, post production, rental, simulation, and virtual reality; virtual and hybrid classrooms comprising weconnect, a virtual classroom; virtual reality system that provides power walls, canvas, and caves; control room software, such as secureStream, OpSpace, and transForm N CMS; image processing products, including presentation switchers, controllers, scalers, and cards; and support, maintenance, training, and professional services. Barco NV was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

