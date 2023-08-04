Critical Contrast: Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 2 3 0 2.14 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus price target of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.17 billion 0.97 $98.60 million $1.81 22.82 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.86 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -17.50

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.27% 8.93% 3.52% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Nanophase Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

