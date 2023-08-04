TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $19,211,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Company Profile



TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

