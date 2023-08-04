Morgan Stanley Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $117.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

