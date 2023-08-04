Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

