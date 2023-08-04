Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $132.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

AMD stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,654.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

