Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.