FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By DA Davidson

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

