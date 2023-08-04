FY2023 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Raised by DA Davidson

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,315,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KBR by 38.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $23,701,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.