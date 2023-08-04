Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Linde plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Linde stock opened at $380.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

