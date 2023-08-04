Patrick Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

