Piper Sandler Raises Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $21.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,198,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

