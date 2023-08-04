Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 918,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of IFS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $379.46 million for the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

