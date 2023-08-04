DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Trading Up 0.8 %

DHX stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI Group

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.