Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Drops By 6.4%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.