Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396,883 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

FSNB stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

