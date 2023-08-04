ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 941,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.
Shares of ITT stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
