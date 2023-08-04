Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,398 shares of company stock worth $1,143,303 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.9 %

BBW opened at $24.39 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.