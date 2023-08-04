C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in C5 Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in C5 Acquisition by 616.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

C5 Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. C5 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

