Exponent, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exponent in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. Exponent has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

