Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.59%.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Insider Activity

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

