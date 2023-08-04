Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstService Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.