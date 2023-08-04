Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anterix Trading Down 3.6 %

Anterix stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.58. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 850.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Anterix by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at $6,901,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 91.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 361.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

