Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

APLS stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

