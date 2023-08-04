Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

ALGM opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.72. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

