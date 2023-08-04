Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $838.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.39. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

