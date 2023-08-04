GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Review

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.15 billion 2.29 $4.07 billion $5.24 5.29 GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.51 $224.43 million $3.71 2.53

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Coterra Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.87, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.56%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Coterra Energy pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats GeoPark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.