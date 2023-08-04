Head-To-Head Comparison: First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) versus Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Icade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00

Icade has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Icade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icade is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

19.3% of Icade shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Icade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Icade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 11.24 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 30.86

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Icade beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ. The Residential Properties segment operates multi-family apartment communities. The company was founded on November 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a SIIC on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

