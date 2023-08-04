Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Lowered to $1,520.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTD. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,269.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,312.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,427.36. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.