FY2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OMC stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

