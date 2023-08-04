FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Increased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.